Terriers go to Town with win

Bedlington Terriers 5-2 Crook Town

A four-goal first-half blitz swept Bedlington Terriers to a 5-2 home win against Crook Town at Dr. Pit Welfare Park on Saturday.

Manager David Leightley made two changes from the team that narrowly lost to Chester-le-Street with Dylan Williamson and Ronnie Jones replacing Steve Gibson and Stephen Young.

After four minutes, referee Craig Chatten adjudged visiting defender Chris Dunwell to have fouled Keelan Nellis and awarded Terriers a penalty which Paul Wardle blazed over the bar.

After 11 minutes, the Crook keeper just got his outstretched foot to a Williamson cross/shot and deflected it just out of reach of the onrushing Cameron Fenton.

Finally, after 17 minutes, Terriers went ahead as Jones fired home from the edge of the penalty area. Four minutes later, the lead was doubled as Adam Harvey picked up the ball just inside the penalty area on the left and into the net.

The visitors pulled a goal back after 28 minutes with their first chance of the game when a free kick in from the left was knocked back and an unmarked attacker was left to convert the chance from 15 yards.

From kick-off, Terriers advanced on the visitors’ goal. A poor clearance from the keeper saw the ball played directly to Williamson who struck the ball over the keeper and into the top of the goal to restore the two-goal lead.

Four minutes later, Crook scored their second when the ball was again threaded in from the left for an unmarked attacker to shoot home.

A crazy 20 minutes concluded with a sixth goal of the game after 37 minutes when a long ball out of defence was picked out on the left by Jones who took the ball into the penalty area and found the target from an acute angle.

The action slowed in the second half but not before a Higgins cross in from the right after 57 minutes was miskicked by Fenton and the ball was collected by Williamson to find the net from 12 yards. Then after 72 minutes the crossbar denied Terriers a sixth goal of the game when a header struck it.

It was a forceful performance by the Terriers who travel to Druids Park on Saturday to take on West Allotment Celtic for the Northumberland Senior Cup quarter-final.