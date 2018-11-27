Terriers hit back for third win of week

Brandon United 1-3 Bedlington Terriers

Bedlington Terriers came from a goal behind on Saturday to cruise past Brandon United at Welfare Park and up into eighth place in the league.

Manager David Leightley made two changes from the team that triumphed over Billingham Synthonia in midweek with Dylan Williamson returning from suspension and Cameron Fenton fit again replacing Chris Douglas and Brad Higgins.

Both sides had early chances to take the lead with Terriers having half a dozen attempts on goal, before Brandon took the lead against the run of play after 35 minutes. A shot from 25 yards took a deflection which wrong footed Brad Skirpan. The despairing keeper threw out his foot, only to see the ball bobble on the uneven pitch and bounce over his foot and into the goal.

It only took three minutes for Terriers to equalise. A speculative ball over the top fell between the Brandon keeper and a defender. As they hesitated thinking with each leaving it to the other, Fenton stole in between them and flicked the ball over the keeper and in.

After 54 minutes Fenton laid the ball off for Westphal to fire in and put the Terriers ahead. Then four minutes later Fenton collected a long ball out of defence, took it past two defenders in a 20 yard run and crossed for the in-form Michael Bell to shoot home.

It was all Terriers after that with the home team barely threatening. Despite intense pressure they could not score again but came away with their third win in seven days. A win in their game in hand would lift them into the top six.

Next up for the Terriers is a game at home to bottom placed Durham City on Saturday, December 1, kick off 3pm.

Bedlington: Skirpan, Harvey, Dobson, Herron, McGuinness, Nellis, Williamson, Westphal, Bell (Young 85), Jones (Sherlock 64), Fenton (Hall 73) Unused subs: Storey, Anderson.