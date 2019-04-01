Terriers hit six of the best

Bedlington Terriers 6-1 Washington

A first half hat-trick from Kevin Westphal propelled Bedlington Terriers to a six goal blast at Dr Pit Welfare Park against Washington on Saturday.

Manager David Leightley was able to name an unchanged team with Adam Harvey on the substitute’s bench following his recent injury.

Terriers went ahead in the fifth minute when a Paul Wardle cross was flicked on by Stephen Young for Westphal to run in drive the ball home. After 14 minutes Terriers doubled their lead when a Wardle shot was deflected to Cameron Fenton in the penalty area and he rifled the ball in.

After 33 minutes a through ball was collected by Westphal who slotted the ball home then after thirty eight minutes Westphal completed his hat trick when a poor clearance out by a defender from a Young cross saw the ball fall for Westphal, whose shot took a deflection and wrong footed the keeper.

After 52 minutes Washington pulled one back when a shot from the edge of the area evaded the despairing dive of Sean McCafferty.

Terriers went further ahead after 64 minutes when Fenton took the ball to the bye line. His cross was deflected into the net by a defender.

Finally, after 79 minutes Terriers were awarded a penalty when Ian Herron was tripped. Young left the keeper with no chance with his spot kick.

It was the Terriers first win since the first week of January and manager Leightley simply said afterwards: “That was a long time coming”. It was a comprehensive display by the Terriers who could easily have reached double figure with the chances they created.