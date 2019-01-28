Terriers lose to Thornaby

Bedlington Terriers 0-5 Thornaby

A poor second half performance in which four goals were leaked consigned Bedlington Terriers to defeat at home to second placed Thornably at Dr. Pit Welfare Park on Saturday.

The visitors had the best of the early exchanges although neither side had a shot on target until Dylan Williamson fired wide for the Terriers after 13 minutes.

After 20 minutes Keelan Nellis was controversially adjudged to have fouled a visiting attacker in the penalty area and the resultant penalty was scored to put the Teessiders in the lead.

After 36 minutes Williamson’s pass rebounded back to him. He took the ball past three defenders and into the penalty area before firing wide.

The early stages of the second half saw chances for Kyle Dobson and Brad Higgins, before the visitors were awarded a second penalty after 54 minutes for obstruction in the area. The penalty was converted.

Then after 68minutes the visitors went further ahead when a corner from the left found an attacker unmarked in the centre who tucked the ball home. After 81 minutes a through ball put a visiting attacker clear before he rounded Terriers keeper Cameron Armstrong to slot the ball home.

The scoring was completed after 90 minutes when a free kick from the left hand side found an attacker unmarked at the back post who headed home.