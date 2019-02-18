Terriers net injury-time equaliser

Easington CW 2-2 Bedlington Terriers

A 94th minute strike from Keelan Nellis salvaged a point for Bedlington Terriers at Welfare Park on Saturday.

Terriers started strongly and had the better of the early possession. After 21 minutes a Ronnie Jones pass put Brad Higgins away on the left and his cross was struck by Stephen Young against the keeper and over the bar.

After 43 minutes the pressure paid off and Terriers took the lead. A Chris Douglas free kick form the right was headed back in by Higgins at the back post and was then headed in by Nellis.

The lead lasted less than a minute. A ball in from the left found a home attacker unmarked and was tucked in.

A minute later, the hosts scored an almost identical goal with another ball in from the left.

The second half saw the Terriers take control of the game with the home team playing mainly on the break. After 48 minutes keeper Sean McCafferty touched a shot around the post and then was quick off his line to get to the ball first when the hosts beat the offiside trap.

After 62 minutes a Young shot was cleared off the line.

As the game entered stoppage time Adam McGuiness and John Sherlock both fired before a ball into the penalty area bounced around and came back out for Nellis to strike home his second goal of the game.

Terriers still had the chance to win the game as Young fired wide in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

This will feel like two points dropped for the Terriers rather than a point gained as they dominated the game for long periods and were let down by a minute just before half time in which they conceded two almost identical goals.

Next up for the Terriers is a home game against Willington on Saturday (23rd) kick off 3pm.