Terriers sunk by three second half goals

Thornaby 3-0 Bedlington Terriers

Bedlington Terriers slumped to defeat at Teesdale Park on Saturday as three second half goals saw Thornaby take all three points.

Joint managers David Leightley and Keith Brown made two changes from the team that Cruised past Darlington RA in the FA Vase with new signings Adam McGuiness and Dylan Williamson replacing Chris Glass and the absent Ian Herron.

The first half was fairly even as both sides had chances to score. A thirteenth minute cross/shot from Williamson from 25 yards was tipped over the bar for a corner, while Stephen Young shot from 12 yards was saved by the home keeper’s leg after he was put through by John Sherlock on thirty one minutes. Two minutes later Williamson’s through ball was dummied by Young and found Andy Hall at the back post where his chip over the keeper was cleared off the line. Earlier, Steve Gibson had cleared a Thornaby shot off his own line in the early stages.

After forty nine minutes Thornaby took the lead when Howes beat three defenders wide on the left before firing his shot into the far corner. The lead was doubled after sixty six minutes when Murphy shot into the far corner from wide on the left, while the scoring was completed after eighty seven minutes when a low cross from the right was tucked in from close range by Osmond.

Having matched their higher placed opponents in the first half, Terriers created few chances in the second half with the best being a 40 yard run by Gibson which he completed by shooting narrowly over.

Manager Leightley said afterwards: “In the first half we were not bad to be fair. But in the second half we went to sleep. We didn’t track the runners. Players have to work hard to win games and today we didn’t work hard enough”.

Next up for the Terriers is a home tie in the Second Qualifying Round of the FA Vase against Redcar Athletic this coming Saturday (15th), kick off 3 p.m.

Team: Wilson. Henderson (Ward 63), McGuiness, Locke, Gibson, Dobson, Williamson, Hall (Westphal 74), Young, Sherlock, Jones (Glass 58) Unused subs: Rowlandson, Storey