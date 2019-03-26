Terriers take point on road

Billingham Synthonia 2-2 Bedlington Terriers

Bedlington Terriers came away from the Norton Sports Complex with a point from a game against Billingham Synthonia which they created the chances to win.

Manager David Leightley made two changes from the team that drew at home to Willington with Kyle Dobson in for Chris Douglas and Oliver Martin replacing the injured Cameron Fenton for his full debut.

Terriers started the game brightly with both Kevin Westphal and John Sherlock having chances, before Terriers took the lead after 12 minutes. A series of passes saw Westphal getting a cross in from the corner flag which Stephen Young dummied at the near post to leave Martin behind him to force home.

The lead only lasted until the 23rd minute when a long ball fell short of keeper Sean McCaffery who was beaten to the ball by a home attacker who took the ball past him and slotted home.

The remainder of the half saw the two teams cancelling each other out.

The second half saw the Terriers off to a flying start as within 12 seconds of the restart Westphal robbed a defender of possession on the edge of the penalty area and squared the ball for Young to drill the ball home.

Both teams created chances with the hosts hitting the bar from a free kick after 68 minutes before Synthonia equalised in controversial circumstances with a shot from wide on the right while Terriers were trying to make a substitution.

Terriers continued to press for the winner but could not find the target, while at the other end they indebted to keeper McCaffery for a series of saves which kept the scores level.

This was a yet another game where the Terriers did enough to win the game but let themselves down at the back.

Next up for Terriers is Washington at home this Saturday (30th) at 3pm.