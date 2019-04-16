Terriers take points with win over Brandon

Bedlington Terriers 3-1 Brandon United

Three goals saw Bedlington Terriers take all three points against Brandon United at Dr Pit Welfare Park, but they should have had a hatful.

Terriers started well against a poor team with four good chances from Michael Bell, Kevin Westphal, Callum Lawson and Cameron Fenton before Fenton put them ahead after 30 minutes. A Westphal through ball split the visitors defence from Fenton to collect, who drove into the penalty area while holding off a defender to shoot home from eight yards.

Against the run of play Brandon equalised after 37 minutes with their first - and only - shot on target of the game. A free kick on the edge of the Terriers penalty area rebounded off the wall to a visiting attacker who fired in.

The second half saw a succession of chances which were either off target or saved by the visiting keeper. Eventually after 70 minutes Terriers regained the lead. A Ronnie Jones pass put Kyle Dobson in. The defender took the ball to the by line before crossing where the ball found Lawson unmarked at the back post to drill the ball home.

Six minutes later Terriers increased their lead when substitute Ollie Martin headed over a defender and ran on into the penalty area where his shot found the target.