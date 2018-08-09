Terriers tumble in first game of the season

Chester le Street Town 2 Bedlington Terriers 0; EBAC Northern League, Division Two

Terriers slumped to defeat at Chester Moor on the opening day of the 2018-19 season on Saturday (August 4).

Joint managers David Leightley and Keith Brown travelled with a squad of 21 before naming the final 16. The starting line-up included nine outfield players who were at the club last season together with debutant Dan Costello. Callum Dobson started in goal.

The first half saw two teams who largely cancelled each other out. After 13 minutes, Costello ran onto a through-ball wide on the left and crossed but no one was able to get onto the end of it, and the home defence was able to clear the danger.

Three minutes later, Ronnie Jones blazed a free-kick given for a foul on Stephen Young over the bar from 25 yards.

Chester le Street were confined to a couple of headers over the bar and a free-kick struck straight at keeper Dobson. Stephen Young netted the ball a minute before half-time with a chip over the goalkeeper but it was disallowed for offside.

The second half saw a Costello shot after 47 minutes sail over the bar. Then on 52 minutes, the home team were awarded a disputed penalty when Ian Herron pulled back a home attacker just as Dobson was about to collect the ball. To add insult to injury, Herron was also sent off. Craig Marron sent Dobson the wrong way to give the home team the lead.

Two minutes later, Young had a 25-yard shot tipped round the post by the keeper and, on 71 minutes, Young’s shot on the turn from the edge of the area was narrowly wide.

After 83 minutes, Chris Glass was put through but shot weakly at the keeper. As the clock was ticking down, the home team broke down the right after 87 minutes and Andrew Clarkson side-footed the ball home to put the result beyond doubt.

Team: Callum Dobson (Richardson, 63), Ward, Henderson, Herron, Gibson, Kyle Dobson, Glass, Locke (Hall, 63), Young, Jones (Riddell, 77), Costello. Unused subs: Douglas, Clark