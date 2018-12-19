Terriers undone by hat-trick

Northallerton Town 3-2 Bedlington Terriers

Bedlington Terriers were unlucky not to take something from their long trip to Northallerton on Saturday where an Aaron Ramsbottom hat-trick consigned them to defeat.

Terriers had no recognised goalkeeper available and so veteran striker Stephen Young took over the keeping duties. Manager David Leightley made three other changes from the team which lost at home to Esh Winning with Kyle Dobson, Ronnie Jones and Brad Higgins replacing Chris Douglas, Michael Bell and John Sherlock.

The visitors had the better of the early exchanges with a Kevin Westphal free-kick over the bar and Cameron Fenton shot which curled and dipped almost into the top corner proving the best chances.

After 32 minutes, a Cameron Fenton run put Higgins in but his cross flashed across the face of the goal.

Terriers took the lead after 50 minutes when Fenton put Jones away on the right.

His shot was parried by the home keeper only to be tucked away by Higgins who was following in.

Eight minutes later, Northallerton were level when Ramsbottom beat Young to a through-ball and threaded the ball home, before Terriers again went ahead in the 68th minute when a 25yard free-kick from Adam Harvey found the top corner of the net.

Terriers were finally sunk by two goals in four minutes.

After 76 minutes, a shot took a cruel deflection to wrong-foot keeper Young, while on 79 minutes, a cross from the right was turned in at the near post.

Paul King and Ian Herron had shots for the Terriers late in the game but it was not enough to salvage a point.

Next up for Terriers is a home game against high-flying Chester le Street Town on Saturday (22nd) at 3pm.