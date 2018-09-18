Terriers win through in FA Vase qualifier

Bedlington Terriers 2-0 Redcar Athletic

A goal in each half saw Bedlington Terriers ease past Redcar Athletic in the Second Qualifying Round of the Vase at Dr. Pit Welfare Park.

Joint managers David Leightley and Keith Brown made three changes from the team that started at Thornaby. Adam Ward came in for Adam McGuiness with Peter Henderson switching to left back, while Paul Wardle and Cameron Fenton replaced Chris Locke and Andy Hall in midfield.

Terriers had the better of the early exchanges and Stephen Young had the ball in the net after 21 minutes only for it to be disallowed for offside. Redcar were restricted largely to long range shots which were either high or wide.

The home team took the lead after 36 minutes when Cameron Fenton beat three defenders down the left side before drilling a low cross which Stephen Young dummied, leaving Dylan Williamson a tap in at the back post.

After 48 minutes goalkeeper Brett Wilson kept Terriers ahead with a full stretch save to his left from another Redcar shot from outside the penalty area.

After 54 minutes the lead was doubled when Fenton was brough down in the penalty area and Young fired home the from the spot for his ninth goal of the season,

Terriers could have had more goals. A Williamson cross form the right flashed across the goal with Young unable to get a touch on it and Fenton’s shot striking a defender. Fenton crossed but Wardle was unable to make a connection.