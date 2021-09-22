Thomson double sees Spartans through in FA Cup replay

Connor Thomson.

On Saturday the teams drew 1-1 at Croft Park, with Spartans winning the replay 2-0 on Tuesday.

In Saturday's match, Blyth were perhaps fortunate to be in front at half-time after JJ O’Donnell’s fourth goal of the season, with the visitors equalising through Cedric Main with quarter of an hour of the match remaining.

After the game a disappointed Spartans’ manager Michael Nelson described it as “Our worst performance of the season.”

He said: “If we had done the basics right we should have come out 1-0 winners. But we were not at our best, especially in the second half.

"For their goal we tried to play our way out from the back and we shot ourselves in the foot. It was experienced players making the mistake, but we should have enough about us to know we are not playing well from the back and just get the ball up the field.

"We seemed sluggish today, right off the pace from the start. We were second best all over the pitch and never hit the standard we set against Darlington last week.”

But in the replay on Tuesday, Spartans deservedly went through to the third round, and an away game against Guiseley, after a much improved performance.

Two goals from Connor Thomson, one in each half, were enough to secure the victory.

His first came after 12 minutes when Blyth broke from their own half and he fired a low shot into the corner.

The second came in the 74th minute when he shrugged off a challenge and saw his shot hit the net via the underside of the crossbar.

After the game, manager Michael Nelson said: “It was an excellent performance. The lads executed the game plan perfectly.

"We decided to play Connor (Thomson) through the middle and knew his pace would cause them problems. He took his chances well and his two goals will do his confidence the world of good.

"We kept our shape and our goalkeeper never had anything to trouble him in the whole 90 minutes.”