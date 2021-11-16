Town and Terriers lose on the road

Northern League.

Blyth went down 3-1 away to fifth in the table Billingham Synthonia whilst Bedlington lost 2-1 away to tenth placed Redcar Town.

The defeats leave the two clubs in 16th and 17th places in the table, both on 19 points.

Town fell behind to a 36th minute goal at Billingham, putting them behind at the break.

McGill scored in the first minute of the second half to level at 1-1, but the home side scored after 71 and 88 minutes to leave the visitors pointless.

This weekend, Blyth’s home game against league leaders Heaton Stannington (52 points) has been brought forward from Saturday and will now be played on Friday, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, Bedlington started brightly and took a first half lead against Redcar, but they ended up on the wrong side of a 2-1 scoreline.

Shepherd gave Terriers the lead after 25 minutes when he stabbed the ball home from only a yard out, and that was how it remained at the break.

But on 80 minutes Redcar equalised with a shot from outside the box which found the net via the crossbar, and four minutes later it was 2-1 when they drove forward and scored from close range.