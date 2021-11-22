Town lose at home to league leaders

Blyth Town AFC.

The only goal of the game came after 11 minutes of play.

The defeat means Blyth, and neighbours Bedlington Terriers, who didn’t have a game at the weekend, remain 16th and 17th in the table, both on 19 points.

This Saturday (November 27), Blyth are away to Brandon United, whilst Bedlington also hit the road with an away trip to face Carlisle City.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Alliance League, in the Premier Division Burradon & New Fordley drew 1-1 away to Newcastle Blue Star.

In Division 1, Cramlington United won 8-1 at home to Whitley Bay SC: Newbiggin were 5-2 winners away to Hexham whilst Bedlington lost 8-2 away to Wallsend Boys Club.

In Division 2, Ashington Reserves went down 2-1 at home to Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs whilst Seaton Sluice lost 2-0 at hiome to Wideopen.

In Division 3, Newbiggin Central won 4-3 away to Alnwick Town Development; Bedlington United beat Ellington Development 2-1 whilst Blyth Town U23s won 4-0 away to Whitley Bay SC A.