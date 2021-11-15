Ashington manager Ian Skinner.

The boss then emerged from the dressing room and said: “It was a game this afternoon between what I consider to be two good sides – both who like to try and play football - so I thought it would be pleasant on the eye and it didn’t disappoint.

"Even being involved in it and the emotions we’ve gone through of being in the lead right the way through to us equalising near the end, I still think I’ve been able to process and appreciate what I’ve just watched.

"First half I thought we played well and if you break the game down across the 90 minutes, Consett ‘keeper Kyle Hayes has made more saves than our ‘keeper Adam McHugh.

"It was a really pleasing performance by us and as I say every week, this group of players are willing to work hard for each other, listen and try to play in the way we ask and encourage them to play which we think best suits their strengths. We had a disappointing result at Thornaby and yet again we’ve bounced back with a very good performance.

“All in all I thought we at least deserved a draw and if I had rose tinted glasses on I’d say we possibly could have won it in terms of game defining saves. Kyle Hayes for Consett has made three or four more than our ‘keeper Adam McHugh. Adam made one in the first half where everyone thought the ball was going wide but it’s hit the post and come back and he got down to it fantastically well – but other than that I can’t remember too many where he has had to go full length.”

Skinner thought the crowd were magnificent – and got value for money: “The supporters added to the occasion,” he said, “The game itself was a fantastic spectacle and the crowd of 735 - plus the atmosphere - was good and it had a proper football-match-feel to it. Credit to Consett who brought a good following with them but it was an excellent game and I’m pretty sure the crowd had value for money.”