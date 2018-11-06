Vase and cup exit for the Terriers

Silsden 3-1 Bedlington Terriers

Bedlington Terriers were knocked out of the FA Vase in West Yorkshire on Saturday in controversial circumstances.

In the 78th minute, with the game poised at 2-1 in favour of the hosts, Silsden put the ball into the Terriers goal. The Terriers were adamant that the scorer was offside and the linesman began to raise his flag to give the decision before dropping it again. After a lengthy discussion between the officials, the goal was allowed to stand.

To add insult to injury, Dylan Williamson was then sent off after 81 minutes for a straight red card, apparently given for a two-footed challenge. Yet the Silsden defender who manhandled Williamson, leaving a very obvious and visible injury, and who then threw himself to the ground as though he had been attacked by a Terriers player, was only given a yellow card.

In the first minute, Adam Harvey fired a 20-yard shot past the post before Terriers got off to a dream start in the second minute as a ball was headed on for Ronnie Jones to tuck home from 12 yards.

Terriers made the early running but Silsden came back into the game. But for poor finishing, the hosts could have gone in ahead as a series of chances were blazed over the bar.

After 52 minutes, Terriers could have doubled their lead when a Williamson cross flashed across. Jones got to the ball first and pulled it back for Loughborough to shoot. His shot was gathered by the keeper who just managed to keep hold of the ball. Then after 56 minutes, a Williamson piledriver from 25 yards was fumbled by the home keeper.

On the hour, Silsden equalised. A free-kick from the right was met by an unmarked attacker at the far post who rose to head past Sean McCafferty in the Terriers goal. Four minutes later, the home team were ahead when the ball bounced around on the edge of the Terriers penalty area before being fired home.

After 68 minutes, a Michael Bell shot was pushed against the post by the home keeper before Silsden scored their third. There was still time for a Bell shot to hit the post in stoppage time, but it was not to be.

Newton Aycliffe 2

Bedlington Terriers 1

Two late goals knocked Bedlington Terriers out of the League Cup on Tuesday night in a game that they did not deserve to lose.

Terriers more than held their own against a team from a higher level eventually taking the lead a,fter 35 minutes when Dylan Williamson netted following a scramble at a corner.

The visitors could have doubled their lead after 43 minutes when a Harvery cross from the right came out to John Sherlock on the edge of the penalty area. His shot was well saved by the home keeper, diving to his right. Two minutes later, a Sherlock shot from 20 yards was saved by the keeper, diving low to his left.

With 20 minutes left, the home team stepped up their game and were rewarded after 84 minutes when a cross was played in from the left and Pennal beat Terriers keeper Sean McCafferty to the ball to head home.

Then after 87 minutes, the ball bounced around in the visitors’ penalty area before Browne fired home for the winner.