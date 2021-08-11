Wade adds experience to Blyth Town midfield

Matthew Wade.

Wade, who was due to make his debut in Wednesday’s game against Billingham Synthonia as they went in search of their first point of the season, will add a large dose of experience of playing at a higher level to the Town squad after spending time with the likes of West Auckland Town, Seaham Red Star and South Shields earlier in his career.

But it was with Spartans where he initially made his way into the upper tiers of the non-league game after joining the Croft Park club ahead of the 2013/14 Northern Premier League season.

Wade went on to score 14 goals in 141 appearances over two spells with his hometown club and was part of the Spartans squad that reached the third round of the FA Cup during the 2014/15 season.

He will now return to Blyth for the first time since he left Spartans in 2017 and will hope to help neighbours Town move on from a slow start to the new Northern League season.

Town assistant manager Carl Hetherington said: “We are over the moon to secure the signing of Matty Wade.

“He is a quality, experienced player, and someone of his calibre and experience, not only at this level, but higher up is exactly what we are looking for in this young squad.