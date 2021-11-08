Young referees make a stand over abuse

Referees taking a stand against abuse.

On Sunday, 21 young referees at all the Northumberland Football League central venues were withdrawn from their fixtures, forcing coaches and parents to referee matches themselves and get a taste of what it’s like to officiate.

The action, which was supported by Northumberland FA and Northumberland Football Leagues was as a direct result of the current levels of unacceptable abuse directed at match officials since the start of the season.

Northumberland FA Executive Officer, Andrew Rose-Cook, said: “We are all passionate about football – but passion cannot be used as an excuse for unacceptable behaviour. Our referees are committed to helping our players and teams have a positive and enjoyable match day experience. Abusing them is simply not acceptable. We cannot and will not allow this to continue. This weekend is the first step in a season long campaign to encourage everyone in grassroots football to be ‘100% positive.’”

Northumberland Football Leagues’ General Manager, Ian Coates, added: "I would urge every one of our parents and coaches to take a look at their own behaviour. Please support and encourage our referees – without them there would be no football. Let’s all move forward together in a positive manner.”