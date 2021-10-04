Young Spartans through in FA Cup

Blyth Spartans.

The young Spartans were unlucky not to win the game in normal time, however they kept their composure to claim a dramatic shoot-out victory over local rivals Gateshead.

The young Spartans will now host AFC Fylde Academy in the next round of the competition in a tie which is to be played next week.

Blyth started well with Jamie Norvell curling a shot narrowly past the post before Luke Heppell forced the Heed goalkeeper into a save with a deflected effort.

Owen Mitchell then went one-on with Sam Wilson before the goalkeeper cleared the danger.

Lennox Magalhaes got a chance for Gateshead when he dribbled his way through the Blyth defence but shot wide past the near post.

Both sides had further chances in the openng period, but at the break it remained 0-0.

In the second half, chances continued to fall at both ends, but neither side could take advantage and when Wilson made two good saves late in the match to deny the Blyth strikers to game was destined to end on penalties.