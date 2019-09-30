Four defeats in a row for Blyth rugby

Rugby.

From the kick the home backs kept Ryton pegged back in their own half for several minutes but eventually the much larger Ryton forwards gained control and scored the first try.

It came as no surprise when the visitors scored again. Blyth decision making was poor when they turned down four kickable penalties in favour of a lineout but lost the ball each time.

Blyth’s backs showed their spirit and scored a consolation try but further tries by Ryton took the game away to finish with a score line of 7-38