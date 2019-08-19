Fourth defeat for Spartans

Mike Symons put The Bulls in front after 24 minutes, though it was Lee Clark’s side that shaded the opening 45 minutes.

In the second half Blyth continued to search for an equaliser but again they came up short.

After an improved performance on recent weeks, Clark will be hoping his side can break their duck when they travel to Yorkshire this Saturday to take on Bradford.

Meanwhile, copy, print and scan management company, SOS Group, has just been announced as the new Spartans’ sleeve sponsor and the firm is thrilled to be associated with the club at such a pivotal point in its long history. John Behan, director at SOS Group, says: “We’re very proud to see our logo on the Blyth match shirts. “This is a club with a long and proud history and we’ll be following the team’s progress very closely this season. The National League North is a highly competitive division and it should make for a fascinating league campaign.”

Mark Scott, the club’s commercial director, says: "Blyth Spartans are always looking to partner with successful local businesses and SOS Group ticks all the boxes. “In SOS Group, we not only have enthusiastic supporters of the club, but also a company trusted by some of the biggest names in sport.