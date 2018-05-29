Grant piles up the runs for Ash’

Dan Grant struck his third consecutive half century as Ashington won in a canter against Ryton in their Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League clash at a sun-baked Langwell Crescent ground on Saturday.

Opening batsman Grant, with previous knocks of 78 against Stocksfield and 50 against Lintz, smashed an unbeaten 73 – which included 15 boundaries – from only 57 deliveries as he again produced an array of excellent shots.

He shared a first-wicket partnership of 93 with Jack Jessop who scored 52 as the Mighty Acorns – chasing a target of 139 to win – galloped home in 21 overs.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat but they lost Liam Clarke from the fifth ball, caught low down by Jack McCarthy in the gully off Matty Collins.

Skipper Ben Harmison brought James Harmison and Ian Sharkey into the attack and both made an impact. McCarthy pocketed his second to remove Jordan O’Neill in Sharkey’s first over then James Harmison bowled a ‘jaffa’ from the last ball of the 18th over to send Moh Ali’s middle stump cart wheeling out of the ground.

Ali had been the danger man with 26 out of 54 and although Dean Bailey struck 23, David Howorth 21 and Saleem Akhtar 35, Paul Rutherford featured for the Colliers.

The left-arm spinner took two catches off his own bowling before finishing with figures of 4-24 from 10 overs as Ryton were dismissed for 138 from the first ball of the 46th over.

On Saturday, Ashington are away to Swalwell.