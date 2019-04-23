Local teams set out on new cricket season

It was the start of the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday when local sides had their first run-outs.

Bedlington 1sts, playing in Division 2, went down to a 142-run defeat at home to Seaton Burn 1sts. With Modussar Ali hitting 70, Seaton Burn put on 201 all out, with three bowlers, Josh Watson, Ruwan Sembukttige and Majid Ansari taking three wickets apiece. Bedlington were then all out for only 59 with Darren Leason their top scorer on 25. Jared Mirza did most of the damage with figures of 5-20.

Also in Division 2, Blyth 1sts lost by 113 runs at home to Tillside 1sts. With Cameron Bickerton on 50 and Cam McGregor on 43, Tillside posted 190-7 in their 50 overs, David Ebdale claiming 3-37. Blyth were t(en all out for only 77 with Cameron Walker their top scorer on 21. Bickerton and Sean Wales both took four wickets apiece for the visitors.

In Division 3, Ashington Rugby 1sts won by 113 runs at home to Benwell & Walbottle 1sts. Adam Peacock hit an unbeaten century (109 not out) for Ashington and David Dent 95 as they out on 229-3 in their 50 overs. Benwell hit 116 all out in reply with Nick Tomlinson on 27 and Martin Jeavons on 26. Dean Greaves took 4-26 and Mark Lawrence 3-16.

Bomarsund 1sts went down to a 105-run defeat at home to Berwick 1sts. Scott Middlemist hit 81 for the visitors and Elliot Keenan 76 - putting on a stand of 134, which was the backbone of the innings - as they made 268-3. Bomarsund got off to a good start with Colin Thornton and Stevie Thain putting on a stand of 68. Thain top-scored with 40, Thornton 24 and Andrew Mattheews 29 as they were all out for 158 in reply.

Bedlington 2nds (81 all out) lost by four wickets away to Seaton Burn 2nds (83-6).

Ashington Rugby 2nds (69-1) won by nine wickets away to Civil Service 2nds (68 all out).

Blyth 2nds conceded their match away to Kirkley 2nds, and Bomarsund 2nds also found themselves without a game when Newcastle CC 3rds also conceded.