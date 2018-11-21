Alex lands Euro Junior boxing title

A young boxer from Newbiggin has become the club’s highest achiever by winning a gold medal at the European Junior Championships in Russia.

Alex Brown was crowed European Champion after fighting her way to the crown recently.

In the quarter-finals, she was up against Russian champion, Anastasia Kirienko.

And later, coach Paul Scott said: “Having watched a video of this fight closely, the change in style and attitude in the competition ring was clearly evident.

“She dominated from the first bell to the last, holding the centre of the ring and winning the fight comfortably.”

In the semi-final, Alex was up against Italian champion Erica Prisciandaro.

Scott said: “A stocky southpaw, she came flying at Alex, but immediately ran into trouble as she was nailed with numerous straight shots with both hands. She took a comfortable points decision.”

This set Alex up for a final slot against Turkish champion Gamze Soguksu, and again she took control from the first bell.

Scott said: “She was throwing strong combination punches and took another 5-0 decision.

“Alex is now Newbiggin Boxing Club’s highest achiever with a gold medal in a major competition.

“She is European champion and Newbiggin Boxing Club would like to thank all England boxing staff, sponsors and everyone who has helped Alex on her journey towards this title.”

Alex with her trophy and gold medal.