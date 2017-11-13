Ash win a high-scoring game

Newton Aycliffe 27-31 Ashington

The game started with a concerted period of pressure from the home side which included tries on three and eight minutes, neither of which were converted.

Rutherford scored a good try which was converted by Jarvis and Storey scored a try also converted by Jarvis. At 14-10 Ashington should have closed out the half but a lack of concentration allowed Aycliffe to come back and lead 15-14 at the break.

In the second half Johnson scored an unconverted try for Ashington only for Aycliffe to bounce back and score a converted try.

They followed that up with another unconverted try six minutes later.

Ashington were not done though. Despite losing key players, Newman, Henderson and Jarvis they rallied again and tries by Kerry and Arkle gave them a much deserved victory.