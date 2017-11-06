Ashington leave it late to earn draw

Ashington RFC 29-29 Winlaton Vulcans

Both sides produced entertaining attacking rugby in near perfect playing conditions.

Winlaton pressure saw the visitors open the scoring after 15 minutes. Ash bounced back and quick passing along the backs after strong runs by Dickinson and man of the match Greg Henderson saw winger Merryweather go over the try line to level the scores.

Missed tackles gave Winlaton the lead as they took advantage of an under pressure Ashington scrum to score their second try.

A good run by Jarvis and then a quickly taken tap penalty saw Henderson drive over for a well taken try converted by Jarvis to give Ashington a 12-10 advantage.

On the stroke of half time a missed tackle in midfield saw Winlaton race away to score a converted try, to give the visitors a 12-17 lead.

Winlaton started the second half strongly and two crunching tackles from Nathan Whitworth couldn’t prevent Winlaton extending their lead with a fourth bonus point try.

Ash then had their best spell of the match, No8 Johnson crashed over from 5m out for the first of his two tries, five minutes later he broke blind from close in to dive over for his second try and level the scores.

As the game entered its final stages, Winlaton looked like they had scored the winning points when they bounced back to score a try in the corner well converted from the touch line to give them a 22-29 lead.

Ashington were under pressure in their own half, but in a see-saw game they were awarded a late penalty and from a quickly taken tap penalty Scott White out stripped the covering defence to score in the corner for a try well converted by Jarvis to level the scores and earn a draw.