Ashington pair Nathan and Jessica attain black belts

Several students and instructors from Ashington Karate Club attended a black and brown belt course in Sunderland recently, which was taken by Sensei Andy Sherry, 9th Dan, the senior instructor and grading examiner for the Karate Union of Great Britain (KUGB), and Sensei Billy Higgins, who is an 8th Dan.

Following the training for Nathan Lillico (aged 15) and Jessica Peel (aged 12) it was their black belt grading.

The grading focusses on all three aspects of karate – kihon (basics), kata (set forms) and kumite (sparring). Both students have been working extremely hard over the past couple of years in preparation for this grading and were rewarded at the end of the day when it was announced they had passed!

Senior club instructor Sensei Jill Kelly, 6th Dan said: “Any black belt grading is an occasion to be nervous, hopeful but confident in the fact that you have put in the training over a long period of time to achieve a good outcome.

Nathan and Jessica fully deserve their Shodan status, and we welcome them into the ranks of our black belts - where we will expect them to be ready for a whole new learning experience”.