Ashington pile up points at Sedgefield

Sedgefield 29-42 Ashington RFC

Ashington produced an excellent all round team performance and dominated this game for 70 minutes.

Full back Owen Jarvis kicked an early penalty to give Ashington a 3 point lead before quick hands from Tuck and Storey set Dodds away for his first try. After 25 minutes Ashington extended their lead with Dodds second try after a superb break and inside pass from man of the match Jarvis, who converted from in front of the posts.

Sedgefield then had a good spell of pressure and scored in the corner from a 5 meter lineout. Ash bounced back and missed three clear try scoring opportunities before half time.

Sedgefield scored their second try just after half time before Greg Henderson crashed over from a 5m lineout to give Ash a 10-20 lead. Tuck extended Ashington’s lead when he caught Acasters chip and raced 30m for a try converted by Dodds.

Sedgefield scored their third try out wide before Storey drove over for Ashington’s fifth try after Kerry and Arkle had both been stopped just short of the try line.

Skipper Storey added his second after good runs by debutant Jack Taylor and Arkle, Arkle completing the Ashington try scoring on the 70th minute after a blind side break from Newman.

Ash dropped their intensity during the last 10 minutes allowing Sedgefield two late consolation scores.

Overall, this was an excellent Ashington team performance played with aggression commitment and skill,