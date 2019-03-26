Ashington rugby claim a losing bonus point

Hartlepool 48-26 Ashington RFC

Ashington travelled to Hartlepool, who are third in the league. The home side scored a penalty and unconverted try to lead 8-0.

Weeks went over for Ash, converted by Jarvis for 8-7, but three home tries took Pool 29-7 in front at half-time.

Early in the second half, the home side scored again before Tuck went over for the visitors. Hartlepool responded again with a try from 30m out by their number 8. Ashington came back with a well-worked try by Jarvis and they continued to press with Acaster on hand to pick up and touch down for Ashington’s fourth try and bonus point. Right at the end, Hartlepool scored another try for a final score of 48-26.

Ashington play second top North Shields at home next Saturday at 3pm.