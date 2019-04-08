Ashington run in nine tries

South Shields 16-59 Ashington RFC

Ashington scored nine tries in their away match at bottom of the table South Shields who deserved much credit for a spirited performance.

Merryweather ran in an excellent try down the right from the halfway line after five minutes with the conversion by Hill who went on to convert seven tries in all.

The next score came from Henderson from a forward drive after a quick tap penalty, quickly followed by a similar score from Rutherford to take the score to 21-0 after 24 minutes.

Henderson then got his second try from a lineout catch and drive 5m out. The game then became hugely frustrating for both sides with the match unable to flow due to constant infringements and the visitors were finding it difficult to get into their gameplan. However, the home side scored a converted try from a tap penalty which caught the Ash defence napping.

Ash went straight back upfield and won a lineout 5m out from which Newman and More drove over the line for More to get the touchdown for his first try in 1st team rugby.

Right on half time Ashington had two players yellow carded, Brown then Harmer, for technical offences at rucks. The home side kicked a penalty for half time score of 10-33.

Despite being down to 13 players, Ashington were first to score in the second half when Henderson broke free to run in from 22m for his third try. Shields struck back with another penalty on 50 minutes before Ashington scored a pushover try by Newman to take the score to 13-47.

Ashington were penalised again at a ruck and Harmer received a second yellow card which then meant he was sent off with 15 minutes to go. Shields kicked the resulting penalty.

Ashington were still able to score two more tries through Tuck and Jarvis in the last 10 minutes for a final score of 16-59. Man of the match with his hat-trick of tries was Henderson.

Ashington 2nds were playing in the final of the Northumberland 2nd Team Cup against Berwick but went down against a strong Berwick side 34-7.

Next week Ashington play away to Whitley Bay Rockcliff who are top of the league with a 100% record. Ashington will need to be at their very best in this fixture and it will be a great opportunity to round off the season with a good performance against the league champions.