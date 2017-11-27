Ashington win entertaining home fixture

Ashington RFC 38-22 Bishop Auckland

Before the game Ashington had hosted their past players’ lunch and those who braved the freezing cold were thoroughly entertained by a game of attacking free flowing rugby.

Ashington started strongly and after eight minutes Chris Johnson followed up an excellent John Tuck run to power his way over for a try converted by centre Stephen Parsons.

Ash extended their leave when man of the match Brian Merryweather sliced through the covering Bishop defence to score an unconverted try.

Ash then appeared to take their foot of the gas allowing the visitors to enjoy their best spell. Bishop scored their first try on 30 minutes and finished the half strongly, solid Ashington defence preventing a further score, to enable Ash to finish the half with a12-5 lead.

The visitors added a penalty five minutes into the second half to make the score 12-8. This seemed to inspire Ashington who scored three tries in 10 minutes.

A big forward drive saw Scott White break blind and good interplay resulted in scrum half Johnny Arkle ghosting his way over for a try converted by Parsons.

From the restart skipper Beattie drove the ball forward and fed fellow front row Jack Rutherford who burst through the first attempted tackle and showing fantastic pace for a front row player raced 55m to score an unconverted try.

Five minutes later a Moffatt lineout steal and quick hands from Arkle and Storey saw Ashington race the length of the pitch and be awarded a penalty try for obstruction when either Merryweather or Tanney seemed certain to score.

With a 31-8 lead Ash once again seemed to relax and despite two excellent Turner tackles Bishop added a converted try. However, Ashington still had another try in them and a trundle up the middle by replacement prop Higham was followed up by Merryweather who hit the line at pace to score his second try, converted by Parsons.

Ash continued to press but it was Bishop Auckland who got the final score with a breakaway try.

In a fab day for the club, Ash 2s had a great 12-67 away win at Darlington.

This Saturday Ashington 1s are away to Hartlepool