Ashington win see-saw match

Ashington RFC 34-32 Bishop Auckland

This was a very exciting game of contrasting styles with Ashington’s free flowing running style against the direct power play of the visitors.

Ash got off to a fantastic start with a blindside break by Jarvis and Nichol, a perfectly timed run setting up Tuck and Weeks who raced over. Tuck added the conversion for 7-0.

After seven minutes Tuck then raced 80m for an interception try he converted from under the posts to give Ash a 14-0 lead.

Bishop Auckland, playing with the wind behind them then had an extended period of pressure, and two converted tries and a penalty saw them overturn the deficit at 14-17.

Ash bounced back, a strong Tuck run, was followed up with a clever Jarvis grubber kick into space for the racing Jack Taylor to out strip the struggling defence to score Ashington’s third try.

But the visitors came straight back kicking another penalty and scoring their third try to give them a 19-25 lead.

The loss of skipper Henderson saw an under pressure Ash scrum begin to struggle but Chris Johnson set up Ashington’s fourth and bonus point try with a powerful driving run for Connor Nichol to cross and give a 24-25 half time score.

Ash started the second half strongly and from a penalty Johnny Arkle broke two tackles and dived over in the corner for Ashington’s fifth try.

In this see-saw game Bishop bounced back with a converted try to give the visitors a slim 29-32 lead with 20 minutes still to go.

With 12 minutes remaining Arkle and Jarvis combined for Whatmore to cross in the corner for the winning try. Both sides had further chances to score but Ashington were able to hold on for the victory.