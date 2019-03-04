Big win for ‘rusty’ Blyth on the road

West Hartlepool 7-36 Blyth RFC

Blyth travelled to Hartlepool to face a home side whose forwards had a reputation for being big and strong.

But despite playing up the hill and against the elements in the first half, Blyth totally dominated the lineouts and scrums.

Not having played for several weeks, Blyth were looking a bit rusty early on with several moves breaking down when a score looked likely but they eventually took the lead through a try by Lawence on the wing.

Very much against the run of play the home side capitalised on another Blyth mistake to take the lead with a converted try. Blyth soon hit back and regained the lead when captain Davie crossed and Rees added the conversion just before half time.

Playing with the elements in the second half Blyth soon extended their lead with a push over try, touched down by Smithson. The bonus point fourth try came from full back Devon Rees who then added two more tries to give Blyth a convincing 36 - 7 win.

Blyth are now four points clear of third placed Yarm and have a game in hand. Next week Blyth entertain Prudhoe and Stocksfield - 3pm ko.