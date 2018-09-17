Blyth 2nds have the measure of Medicals

Blyth RFC 2nds 36-27 Medicals

Due to the absence of a first team game a large crowd gathered at Plessey Road to see the seconds continue their unbeaten run, defeating a strong Medicals XV in the process.

The first 10 minutes belonged to the visitors who scored 15 unanswered points before Blyth got their act together and scored when Cole scored in the corner.

The home side scored again soon afterwards with a try by Herrage, converted by Brooks and then took the lead with a try by Robinson, Rhodes then got on the score sheet with a fine winger’s try from inside his own half and this was followed by a converted try from Henderson,

Medicals reduced the deficit with a try near the end, but Blyth held out for a deserved win.