Blyth close in on the league leaders

Blyth RFC 31-3 Prudhoe & Stocksfield

Blyth moved to one point behind the league leaders, Seaton Carew with a bonus point win over a Prudhoe side who were much better than their league position suggests.

Playing into a strong wind it didnt take the home side long to get the first try on the board when fly half Ramsey dummied his way over and Rees added the conversion.

Prudhoe pulled back three points with a penalty but Blyth got a second try by Calvert after a typical rampaging run from second row McGlen, Rees again converting.

At this stage the Blyth pack were dominating both scrums and lineouts and it seemed only a matter of time before further scores came.

Early in the second half Blyth’s prop Frazer went on one of his trade mark runs and out paced the defence to score the third try.

Blyth were then awarded a series of penalties on the 5m line but elected for the scrum each time expecting their superior pack to score but Prudhoe held out and exerted a bit of pressure themselves but unfortunately for them a pass was intercepted and Heslop ran the length of the field to score the vital fourth try and allowed Blyth to claim the all important bonus point.

Burns completed the scoring with a fine solo try in the dying moments

With no 1st XV game next week Blyth are looking forward to visiting the league leaders in two week’s time in a game which will go a long way to deciding who wins the league.