Blyth maintain 100% record

Blyth RFC 24-5 Hartlepool

Blyth maintained their 100% record with a bonus point win over a strong Hartlepool side and moved into second place in the league, still three points behind the leaders Yarm but with two games in hand.

The home side started strongly and thought they had taken the lead when Smithson put Reece through but the referee adjudged the pass forward. Shortly afterwards, they did take the lead with an unconverted try by Burns but Hartlepool hit back though their bigger forwards to level the score at 5-all.

Blyth regained the lead with another unconverted try by full-back Gallon and then stretched it further when Bowman scored under the posts, giving McCardel an easy conversion and leaving the score at 17-5 at half-time.

In the second half, Blyth were finding it difficult against the visitors’ big forwards but captain Davie scored the crucial bonus-point try and, with McCarel adding the extras, increased the lead to 19 points. Hartlepool tried everything in the dying minutes but the Blyth defence held firm for a well-deserved win.

Next week, Blyth travel to Thornensians in the national cup. Kick-off time to be confirmed