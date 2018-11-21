Blyth maintain unbeaten run

Stocksfield 17-Blyth RFC 23

Blyth maintained their unbeaten run away to Prudhoe & Stocksfield but were pushed all the way by a side who were much better than their league position suggests.

The home side opened the scoring with an early penalty after five minutes but Blyth hit back with a penalty of their own to level the scores at 3-3.

The home No8 was causing Blyth all sorts of problems and from one of his breaks, Prudhoe scored their first try converted from wide out to give them a seven-point lead at 10-3.

Blyth had several chances to score but poor handling and good defensive work from Stocksfield kept them out.

Just before half-time, Blyth lost prop Stephenson with what looked like a bad leg injury, but they did not let this faze them and Reece then crashed over for an unconverted try to narrow the deficit to two points at 10-8, which was the score at half-time.

Blyth got their act together in the second half and gradually started to push ahead, adding two more tries plus a penalty and a conversion, stretching the lead to 13 points at 10-23.

They were looking for the bonus point fourth try, but again the home No8 made a good break and scored under the posts with only a couple of minutes left on the clock.

This gave the home side a well deserved losing bonus point and left Blyth facing a nervous final few minutes until the referee blew for full time.

Next week is a rest week before Blyth entertain Seaton Carew, who are currently one place behind them in the league, kick-off is at 2.15pm.