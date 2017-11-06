Blyth run in 15 tries to beat Jarrovians

Blyth RFC 95-3 Jarrovians

Blyth got their promotion push back on track with a 15 try demolition of bottom side Jarrovians, ten of which were converted by the home fly half.

The first try came after only two minutes when Bowman finished of a fine move by the backs.

Soon afterwards the home winger Tarn-Chapman made a superb break but was tackled just short of the line and found Maughan backing up for the second try.

The third came for captain Rose who was on hand to finish of another backs move.

The bonus point fourth try was again made by Tarn-Chapman, this time putting in Robinson.

Robinson got his second after a classic catch and drive by the forwards followed by another from Charlton after a break by Davie. Kelk got his name on the try list following another forward drive to end the first half scoring.

Both the Blyth second rows then combined to send in Davie to make the score 55-0 only 10 minutes into the second half.

Davie then showed his football skills to dribble the ball through the visiting defence before feeding Norris for his try.

Jarrovians got a consolation penalty before further tries from Davie, Tarn- Chapman, Bowman and Frazer completed the rout.

This was a much better performance by a confident Blyth side, but they will need to step up a gear when they visit local rivals Seghill for the first league game between the teamns for many years this Saturday (November 11) - kick off 2.15pm.