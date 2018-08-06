Blyth’s rugby pre-season kicks off

Blyth start their pre-season with a game at home against local rivals Seghill on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Training has been going well with good numbers turning up and the coaching team varying the sessions.

The aim of the year is to win the league, not just promotion, and new captain Wayne Davie is really looking forward to the start of the season proper.

Following the Seghill game, Blyth travel to Ponteland for another testing training game before taking on Gosforth in the county cup.

On Saturday, after the game, the club are holding a race night with free entry for any Seghill players who may be still in the clubhouse.