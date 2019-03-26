Blyth show spirit in second half surge

Seaton Carew 47-44 Blyth RFC

Blyth travelled to league leaders Seaton Carew but struggled to contain a big and well-drilled side. In the first half, the home side ran in five tries, Blyth’s only response being three penalties from the boot of Rees.

With the half-time score being 30-9, it looked like Blyth were heading for an embarrassing defeat and when the home side scored again early in the second half, the situation looked dire.

However, Tarn-Chapman scored a try, converted by McCardel. Wayne Davie then scored under the posts and another converted try by Tarn-Chapman brought Blyth to 35-30 behind.

Seaton scored two more tries but Calvert ran in two tries, both converted, to bring the deficit back to only three points at the end.