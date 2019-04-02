Blyth win promotion despite not playing

Despite not playing at the weekend, Blyth were promoted to NE Division 2 as their nearest rivals Yarm were beaten by Richmondshire, leaving them six points behind with only one game to go.

Both Blyth and league leaders Seaton Carew have two games left and, with Carew being four points clear, Blyth need them to slip up to have a chance of top spot. The remaining fixtures are Blyth against Richmondshire and Wallsend, both at home; Seaton Carew play Wallsend away and Seaham at home.

Next Saturday, Blyth entertain Ric 07762429125. hmondshire, which should be a cracker as both sides play expansive rugby. Kick-off 3pm.

Members are also reminded of the sponsors’ day, tickets at £20 include five free pints and a buffet, which will be served after the game.