Cambois girls qualify for national finals

Two girls from Cambois Rowing Club won the Under 16 doubles race at the British Rowing Inter-Regional Junior Trials held on the River Wansbeck.

The girls, 15 year-old Sarah-Jane Fairlie from Stakeford, and 16 year-old Ellen Fenwick from Morpeth, now go on to represent the Northern Region in their age category (WJ16x2) at the national competition to be held at Peterborough on April 27.

The girls were first paired a year ago and made good progress competing in and winning at a number of Northern regional regattas throughout 2018.

In addition, they appeared at the the National Junior Championships last July which has spurred them to seek greater success.

With the benefit of a demanding five times per week training programme and the backing of the Club’s dedicated coach Eric Shiel, they hope to enjoy further success this year.

Sarah-Jane and Ellen also row with Megan Nesbit and Elle Mortimer as part of a successful Cambois juniors U18 quad crew; they too are impressing with their recent race times in longer distance races.

They began 2019 with wins on the River Tyne in January, and on the River Wear in Durham in February in almost Arctic conditions.

It is likely that this crew will compete at the British Rowing Junior Championships to be held at the National Watersports Centre, Nottingham in late July.