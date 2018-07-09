Disability sports success at Blyth

Adults with disabilities recently took part in one of the largest sporting events of its kind in Northumberland.

The Ability2Play Adult Multi Sports Festival took place at Blyth Sports Centre and gave older people with physical or mental impairments the opportunity to participate in a range of sports and competitions in a fun, friendly and supportive environment.

More than 130 disabled residents took part in sports such as boccia, archery, seated vollleyball, trampolining and table tennis, which were delivered by sports coaches with a vast range of experience in disability sport.

There was even a World Cup-themed five-a-side football tournament which the individuals had been training for in a weekly football league. Brazil won.

The event was delivered by Northumberland County Council in partnership with Active Northumberland

Northumberland county councillor Cath Homer, cabinet member with responsibility for leisure, said: “ The annual multi sports festival has gone from strength to strength since it first started three years ago and is a great way of enabling adults from across Northumberland to come together for a fantastic day of fun and competition with health and fitness at the helm.”

Ronnie Scheu, disability inclusion officer at the county council, said: “The festival provides an excellent opportunity for people with different disabilities to try a diverse range of sports.

“It was a fantastic event and we could tell by the smiles and masses of enthusiasm on display that everyone had a great time.

“I’m sure that all those who attended will benefit from the experience, as getting so much enjoyment out of sport is the ideal incentive to keep taking part.”

A big thank you to everyone at Blyth Riverside Resource Centre; Mowbray Day Centre; Percy House; The Tynedale Centre; Sleekburn Horticultural Unit; and The Pottergate Centre who helped to make the day such a success.