Dobey qualifies in World darts

Bedlington darts ace Chris Dobey believes he ‘punished’ Boris Koltsov as he booked his place in the Second Round of the PDC World Darts Championship, writes Andrew McDonnell.

Dobey, who lost in the First Round last year to the great Phil Taylor, started the tournament with an emphatic 3-0 win at the Alexandra Palace on Friday evening.

This is ‘Hollywood’s third-successive appearance on the big stage and he said he felt ‘confident’ during the victory.

Dobey said: “I felt as though it was me taking my chances and me punishing his missed chances. When I was aiming, I was just taking them out because I felt confident.

“It took him a couple of sets, like I did against Phil (Taylor) last year, to find his feet. In the end, I got the job done, I felt comfortable up there and it was good to get the win.

“Boris is a great player, so my focus was on the game. I knew what he was capable of, I’ve seen him play a few times, but have never played him before I did the other day.”

Dobey couldn’t have asked for a tougher draw this time last year, but, this year, he was pitched against the world number 146 in Koltsov.

The Bedlington thrower won six-straight legs to race into a two-set lead before wrapping up the victory by winning a last-leg decider in the third set.

Dobey said he learnt a lot from the loss to Taylor in 2017, but also understands how important it is to get into a good run of form towards the end of the year.

“I just started to relax a lot more,” he added. “I played Phil (Taylor) and it’s a great part of my career, it was a learning curve, playing the best ever.

“You’ve just got to build on from that and put things, that I done wrong on stage, right. I had to concentrate on my year, it’s been a bit up and down, but I’ve come good at the right time.”

Dobey continued: “It’s always a big part of your game if you’re playing not at your best all year, but you have a good end to the year.

“There’s a lot of money to be won at the end of the year. It’s the World Championship and the prize money is massive now, so it’s nice to bring my game on, upping it a bit, and start to play well at the end of the year.”

Dobey’s victory means he will face former BDO world champion Steve Beaton in the Second Round and he is focussed on one thing, winning.

He said: “It’s great to play Steve (Beaton) on stage, but I’ll be switched on and I won’t be thinking anything of it.

“I’ve played him a few times before, so I’ll be going into it, like any other game, and concentrate on one thing - getting the job done.

“Some players will change the way they practice for different games, but I tend to do the same thing, over and over again.

“If I have a game where I think I should’ve won, I’ll practice and tighten up on my doubles and I’ll put it right for the next game.”

The Second Round match between Dobey and Beaton will be live on Sky Sports on Thursday evening.