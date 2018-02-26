Evie strikes gold with Leader award

Ashington Karate Club are delighted to have their first student achieve the gold Young Leaders Award!

Evie Ackroyd has achieved this after assisting her senior instructors Sensei Jill Kelly and Sensei Trish Bruce in the club’s junior class on Thursday evenings.

The Young Leaders Award enables students aged between 12 and 17 to assist their instructors in class and consists of a tiered qualification system including bronze, silver and gold awards for the students to keep working towards.

The bronze award requires 10 hours of assisting, the silver award requires an additional 20 hours, and the gold award requires an additional 30 hours.

Evie began working towards the qualification when it was established in 2016, and achieved her bronze award in February 2017, silver in July 2017, and gold in February 2018.

This follows a successful year for Evie, where she became National Youth Champion, passed her black belt grading, was awarded as Ashington Karate Club’s Best Overall Senior for 2017, and was then selected onto the KUGB England Kumite Squad for 2018!

Evie trains at Ashington Karate Club with Sensei Jill Kelly, 6th Dan, and Sensei Trish Bruce, 5th Dan.

The club trains on Saturday mornings at Ashington Leisure Centre from 10:00am-11:30am, and Thursday evenings at Josephine Butler Campus from 6:00pm-7:00pm. More information on the club can be found by contacting Sensei Jill Kelly on 07930324556 or visiting the club website at www.ashingtonshotokankarate.co.uk.