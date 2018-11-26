Good start but Ash fail to hang on

Ashington RFC 15-26 Hartlepool

A much changed Ashington took an early 10-0 lead scoring two fantastic tries in the first 10 minutes. The first was scored by Josh Weeks after a great Scott Whatmore break and clever James Turner chip. The second came from winger Jack Taylor after a break from Owen Jarvis.

After a period of extended pressure and good Ashington defence Hartlepool crossed under the posts to score a converted try. The visitors continued to press but out standing defence from Ashington featuring excellent tackling by Mitchell Brown and Whatmore held out.

Ash started the second half strongly and good work by Andrew Reynolds set up an early penalty, Turner hit the post and from the rebound Arkle was tackled just short of the line. Ash continued to press for their third try but an interception saw the Hartlepool winger run the length of the field to score a converted try to give the visitors an undeserved 10-14 lead.

Ash continued to press but took a number of poor attacking options kicking the ball away several times in attacking positions.

A third Hartlepool try was converted before Reynolds eventually pulled a try back for Ashington when he touched down in the corner.

But with six minutes left Hartlepool extended their lead with a fourth try to give the visitors a 15-26 victory.

Ash will be looking for better luck this Saturday when they visit second placed North Shields.