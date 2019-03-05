Honours even as Ash draw at Ryton

Ryton 24-24 Ashington RFC

Ashington, playing with a strong wind at their backs, started strongly and any Ryton attacks were quickly snuffed out with big hits coming from Dan Johnson, Mitchell Brown and an excellent covering tackle from Owen Jarvis, who repeatedly kicked Ashington into good pressure positions.

Ash twice crossed the try line but were deemed as held up by the referee, Weeks in particular was unlucky after a typical bullocking run seemed to clearly ground the ball.

Scrum half Jonny Arkle eventually crossed after 25 minutes for Ashington’s first try, latching onto a blindside drive by Chris Johnson. John Tuck added the conversion.

Just five minutes later, a superb Arkle outside break and perfectly timed pass saw winger Jack Taylor outpace the defence to race 35mto score Ashington’s second try, Tuck converting to give Ash a 0-14 half-time lead.

Ryton looked to use the wind in the second half. Excellent tackling by man-of-the-match Brown, and runs by Dan Johnson, Henderson, Tuck and Merryweather, relieved the pressure and then Moffatt produced an excellent line out steal 5m from the Ash line to enable some relief from the pressure.

After 10 minutes of the second half, Ryton scored a converted try, before some John Tuck magic saw him break three tackles to run 50m to score a superb individual try.

Ryton, using the wind well, scored two further converted tries and kicked a penalty to give them a 24 -19 lead with eight minutes left.

Ashington’s three replacements, Nichol, Beattie and in particular Tom More, all made an impact before skipper Greg Henderson drove over for the equalising try, Tuck narrowly missing the conversion that would have given Ash the win.