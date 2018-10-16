Jemima has had an oarsome season

2018 has been a successful year for Cambois Rowing Club Junior Jemima Furness .

The North East regatta season saw Jemima winning a number of local regattas, including the prestigious WJ16 1x single scull North of England Sculling Championships at the Durham Regatta,

This was followed up in July with Jemima competing in the British Rowing Junior Championship at the National Water Sport Centre in Nottingham, winning silver in the WJ16 1x single sculls.

After previously being part of the GB junior 16 squad in early 2018, the summer regatta success has seen Jemima receiving an offer from British Rowing to take up one of the 24 available national places on the British Rowing two-year junior sporting programme DiSE (Diploma in Sporting Excellence). This DiSE course will be run in parallel with Jemima’s sixth form academic studies, with a series of national training camps and a visit to her home club Cambois RC by British rowing coaches who will work with Jemima and her Cambois RC coach.

The DiSE, formerly AASE, is offered to athletes in school Years 12/13 who have potential to succeed on the GB Rowing performance pathway and is designed to support talented young athletes develop skills required to become more professional in their behaviour and provide them with formal education.

In addition to the DiSE programme, Jemima has also been invited to the J18 GB five-day potential training camp in October at the National Water Sports Centre. The camp will consist of water and land assessments to include strength and conditioning and education sessions, and is for athletes who have shown potential to gain selection for the GB 2019 junior 18 squad that will compete at various international regattas, as well as the European and World Championships.

Earlier this month, Jemima raced for the first time on the Thames at Pairs Head, London, racing 4,500m from Chiswick to Hammersmith on part of the course that is used for the University Boat Race. Her first race on the Thames ended in success with Jemima and her double sculls partner Millie Warren, from Ardingly RC Brighton, both racing up a year group, winning the WJ18 2x Intermediate category.