Karate medals for Ashington students

A squad of 19 competitors from Ashington Karate Club travelled to Sunderland to compete in the ninth Sunderland Karate Championships.

Some were seasoned competitors, others with a little competition experience and for some it was their first time competing.

It was a good opportunity to have fun competing, win or lose, and not to have to travel very far for the experience, unlike the club’s four national squad members who travel many miles to train with the squad and to compete.

The day ran very well, with not too late a finish, and the club were pleased to have some really good results.

Denny Shy (aged 12), who only passed his black belt grading the week before the competition, entered his new under 16 black belt category for the first time at the event, and won the category, beating older and more experienced competitors in the process. He also placed second in the boys 11-14 under 5ft kumite (sparring) category.

Dylan Gibson finished second place in the adult black belt kata event. The final was made up entirely of England squad members, meaning it would be just as difficult as a national final. Dylan also placed third in the team kata event together with his sister Gemma and Niamh Duddridge.

Niamh Duddridge placed third in the female kumite event, and Nicky Chisholm placed third in the boys kumite over 5ft event.

Ashington Karate Club has had a long history of competition success since its inception in 1974. New starters are welcome at the club all year round.

The club trains on Saturday mornings at Ashington Leisure Centre from 10am-11:30am, and Thursday evenings at Josephine Butler Campus from 6pm-7pm. More information can be found by visiting the club website www.ashingtonshotokankarate.co.uk or contacting senior instructor Sensei Jill Kelly on 07930324556.