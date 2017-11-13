Narrow defeat for Blyth rugby away to Seghill

Seghill 34-31 Blyth RFC

In the first league game between them for a long time it was the home side who snatched the win in the last seconds of the game.

Blyth started strongly and took the lead with a try by hooker Pattison which was converted by McCardle.

The visitors extended their lead when the forwards stole a Seghill lineout and the ball was spun along the line for Tarn-Chapman to score in the corner, McCardle again adding the extra points.

Seghill showed how dangerous they could be with their first try against the run of play before Blyth increased their lead from a classic catch and drive lineout, Rose getting the touch down.

Another forward drive by Blyth resulted in the 4th bonus point try by Calvert and it looked like Blyth would run away with the game but the home side changed their tactics at half time and had much the better of the second half, gradually pulling the score back to 24 all.

Blyth regained the lead after a superb break by Tarn-Chapman lead to a try between the posts for Clark but again the home side hit back with an unconverted try reducing Blyths lead to just two points.

As the game drew to a close the referee signaled the last play, from a Blyth lineout the ball was won but instead of kicking it dead Blyth elected to run it only for Seghill to turn over possession and scored again, giving them a deserved win.

Blyth’s next game is on Saturday, November 25 against league leaders South Shields.